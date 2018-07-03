Five hair benefits of Aloe Vera you should know about

ALSO READ: 1 World Cup, 2 weeks and 4 different hair styles of Neymar

Do-it-yourself hair ‘gurus’ will always talk of using Aloe Vera (juice or gel) in their hair regimen. Aloe vera plant pulp, juice and gel have been used for medicinal, cosmetic and health purposes since time immemorial.

The gel within the Aloe Vera leaves, which comprises 99 per cent water, carries its active compounds. Only one per cent of the gel contains active ingredients, which interestingly are quite effective and beneficial.

They include:

• Alkaline, which balances the scalp and hair’s pH, while helping the hair retain water and moisture.

• Enzymes that break down dead skin cells on the scalp.

• Fatty acids help with itchy scalp.

• Contains protein, vitamins A, B1, B2, B6, C, E, calcium, folic acid and amino acids that strengthen the hair.

For hair, Aloe Vera is a great alternative for many products that are in the market. But what are the benefits?

1. Healthy scalp:

Aloe Vera has anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties that help prevent dandruff. The enzymes in Aloe Vera reduce dandruff by helping soothe and moisturize the scalp.

It also promotes blood circulation in the scalp thus stimulating the production of natural moisturizing oils. Its anti-inflammatory properties also soothe the scalp, preventing dryness, itchiness and seborrheic dermatitis.

2. Hair growth:

Aloe Vera is an exfoliant, thanks to the active proteolytic enzymes it contains. It thus clears dead skin cells that may clog your follicles, preventing new hair growth. With unclogged follicles, all vitamins and minerals in Aloe Vera that boost growth, work effectively. Aloe Vera can also prevent alopecia and the thinning of hair due to the stimulation it offers with its natural enzymes.

3. Moisture retention:

If your hair or scalp is too oily or dry Aloe Vera helps to restore the proper balance. It is a humectant as it attracts and retains moisture from the air, thus a natural conditioner and helps retain moisture.

Aloe Vera smoothens the hair cuticle, keeps the moisture within the hair shaft, ensuring the hair maintains its elasticity, breaks less and you are able to keep the hair you grow.

4. Hair shine:

Aloe Vera promotes hair shine and natural sheen of your hair through its conditioning capabilities. Your natural hair thus becomes softer while retaining its strength.

5. Shampoo:

If you are looking to prevent hair loss and promote new growth, simply mix aloe vera with coconut milk and oils to produce nourishing shampoo.