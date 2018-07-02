﻿ It is either a wedding or funeral: Saumu Mbuvi excites with tough talk on her relationship : Evewoman - The Standard
It is leading to either wedding or funeral: Saumu Mbuvi reveals her man in ‘unflattering post’

Derrick Oluoch

02nd Jul 2018
Saumu Mbuvi [Courtesy]

Months after revealing that she has found new love, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s daughter Saumu Mbuvi left tongues wagging with a surprising caption to a post introducing her boyfriend with.

Ostensibly tired of break ups and being a single mother, Saumu introduced his new love to the world as she revealed his face for the first time hoping that he will eventually put a ring on her finger.

Saumu's post

The introduction came weeks after she started giving clues that she was seeing someone months after her bitter breakup with her baby daddy, Ben Gatu.

Saumu with Ben [Courtesy]

Saumu broke up with Gatu over cheating claims. It is alleged that he cheated on her with the daughter of Murang'a Governor Mwangi wa Iria.

The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Evewoman.co.ke

Saumu Mbuvi
Relationships
Dating

