President Uhuru’s message to Kanze Dena after press briefing sparks a debate online

President Uhuru and Kanze Dena

The newly appointed State House Deputy Spokesperson, Kanze Dena held her first press briefing on Wednesday Mid-morning. The former TV beauty announced that the president would be travelling to Adis Ababa, Ethiopia today for an Intergovernmental Authority for Development (IGAD) meeting. Kanze, who delivered her address in Swahili also disclosed that the Head of State would be in Kajiado on inspect the progress of the second phase of Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and later launch governors’ convention. She went ahead and said that president Uhuru was also expecting a major delegation from the United States.

A while after the address, president Uhuru took to Twitter to congratulate Kanze on her maiden address.

Great inaugural briefing this morning by my new Deputy Spokesperson @ KanzeDena

Great inaugural briefing this morning by my new Deputy Spokesperson @KanzeDena pic.twitter.com/Vzblx6n2E5 — Uhuru Kenyatta (@UKenyatta) June 20, 2018

Netizens flocked the comment section urging the president to find a slot for Lulu Hassan who is Kanze Dena’s friend and former colleague at the newsroom as the two are 'inseperable':

@KenedyKuanda: He should also find Lulu Hassan something to do within state house. Walikuwa mabeste sana.

@Kennedy19Daniel: Ever since she left Tv, i have never watched News...???????????? My alltime favourite female anchor, nobody to call me, "Mpenzi Mtazamaji!" All the Best Kanze in your new adventure. #Missed????

@RobertJosochi: Kanze dena and Lulu hassan made the best team ever.... Mr President Take Lulu Hassan as well to deputize Kanze Dena ????????????

@Zubeiryxyz: Congrat @KanzeDena News tutajilazimishia kama Dawa Juu lulu peke hawezi jamani.

Others congratulated the president on picking on Kanze while others congratulated her for the milestone:

@AnthonyN13408184: Great, I thank God for her. I believe she is upto the task abs and will definitely do a good job. God bless you President, God bless Kenya.

@Beaty_Kuria: Awesome speech...fabulous dressing code ...loved the speech ....keep going

@Sidney: Congratulations @KanzeDena on your new position at statehouse. The sky is the limit. Fanya kazi nzuri vile ulikuwa ukifanya na Lulu na Mungu atafungua mambo makubwa. @Luluhassan will ever miss your company at the studio. Tuzidi kuomba Mungu pia amfungulie mlango kama huo.

@Jose: My President, you are always on point in choosing servants who has the potential to deliver. Be blessed always.

@Wachira_Crispus: Hongera Kanze, hapa ni bali sana ulikofika. Kwa ushauri tu pana sumu ya kuficha, sumu yenyewe inaitwa mali ya umma!! Epukana nayo mamangu, ukiila lazima utapike, kama sio leo kesho basi!! Wengi tunakupenda, tusipende kukuona ukichovya mifukoni mwa walala hoi. Hongera sana.

