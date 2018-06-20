Who won at the Kenya Wedding Industry Awards? Here is a list of the winners

ALSO READ: Photo Story: Red carpet moments from the Kenya Wedding Industry Awards

The Kenya Wedding Industry Awards event that took place on Monday at the Trademark Hotel, Village Market was indeed a historic event. The event, first of its kind was graced by renowned wedding service providers across the region. The guest of honour,PS, Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife Dr. Margaret Mwakima(R) with Samantha Bridal's CEO Dr Catherine Masitsa

The event that was also honoured by PS, Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife Dr Margaret Mwakima, gave a platform to Wedding industry players to interact and network above rewarding 50 winners who were voted in as the best service providers in different categories.

The voting process attracted over 50,000 voters. Here is a list of the winners:

Best Heritage Hotel Of The Year – NorfolkFairmont

Best Hotel Ballroom Of The Year – VillaRosaKempinski

Best Garden Hotel Venue Of The Year - Windsor Golf Hotel.

Best Garden Hotel Of The Year (Nairobi) - Fuschia Gardens

Best Restaurant Garden Of The Year - Zen Garden

Best Ready to Wear Bridal Gowns - Next Bridal Boutique.

Best Custom Made Bridal Gowns – Ogake

Best Travel Agents for honeymoon – BonfireSafaris

Best wedding venue in the wild - Fairmont Mara Safari Club.

Best planners in luxury design - Aura Event Planners.

Best Beach Wedding Destination - SwahiliBeach.

Wedding Lifetime Achievement Award - Matthew Gathua of Valentine Cakes

Best ready to wear grooms wear - Big Boss Designs.

Best custom made grooms wear - 56 Authentic.

Best in luxury decor - Chic Events.

Best Wedding Luxury Supplier - Purple Tulips.

Most creative and innovative planner / decor - Zuri Bridal.

Most promising upcoming wedding planner - Beautiful You Events.

Best luxury Kenyan Indian Luxury Planners - Chic Events.

Best Indian Destination Planners - Chic Events.

Best wedding decor coastal region - Butterfly 4 weddings.

Best Decor (Regional) - Events by Myra.

Best Wedding Decor (Eldoret) - Slique Events.

Best in luxury transport - Ngatia Executive Cars and Limo.

Best Local Airlines – Fly Jambo jet

Best luxury wedding cake provider - Cake Couture Kenya.

Best Professional Wedding Bakers – Valentine Cake House.

Most creative photographer of the year - Gabriel House of Photography.

Creative product of the year (Photography) - Gabriel House of Photography.

Best photography school of the year - Versatile School of Photography.

Best Wedding Entertainment Company - Homeboyz Entertainment.

Best Wedding Entertainment Band - Ninga Melodies.

Best Wedding Lighting Provider - Xpose Limited.

Best Wedding MC - Sisimsha

Best Bridal Makeup Artist - Beauty by Mo.

Best Bridal Hairstylist (Individual Stylist) – Phoina Tosha.

Best Wedding Tents suppliers - Nomadic Tents.

Best Independent Wedding Caterers - Harvey Star Cafe n -

Best Hotel Caterers - Tamarind Hotels.

Best Indian Caterers - Haandi Restaurant.

Best Wedding TV show of the year - The Perfect Wedding.

A big congratulation to all the winners! Keep shining