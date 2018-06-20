ALSO READ: Six things you should know about grieving people

Losing a loved one is one of life’s most devastating tasks. Sometimes, there is nothing a grieving person needs more than the reassuring voice of someone who has been down this path before. They just need a shoulder to lean on and someone to tell them things will get better in due time.

Being there is more than enough. No words said no matter how encouraging and uplifting they may be can honestly remove their pain and loss especially during the early stages of mourning. At times all they need is your physical presence.

In this case, actions speak louder than words.

Should you have a friend or a loved one going through a loss here are a few ways to support them as they go through the grieving process.

Reach out

There is nothing you can say or do to bring that person back but showing you are there for someone who is mourning helps them in more ways than you can imagine. Your presence and care will not only make one feel cheery, but they tend not to think about their loved one every time.

Listen to them

This is one of the best ways to help a grieving person. Just offer a listening ear and share stories about the person and the life they lived.

Allow them to cry

This is normal as it is part of the mourning process. When someone breaks down all you need is to offer a shoulder to lean on. Tears are helpful because they release stress and pain so let them cry it out and with time they will begin to feel better.

Ask them what they need

For you to be able to help a grieving person, ask them what they need you to do for them. Even though they say they do not need anything at the moment, do not walk away but hang around. Your presence could mean so much than you may think.

Recommend help

There's only so much a friend or family member can offer to someone who is grieving. You can suggest they seek therapeutic help to give them a special place to cope with their loss. You can offer to accompany them for support.

Express sympathy and empathy

For you to help a person who is grieving you should try and understand what they are feeling and try fitting in their shoes. Offering support helps the person grieving to feel loved and cared for by those around.

Do not judge them

There is no right time and way to mourn! No matter how long a person takes to mourn just offer support and don’t rush them to get over it.

Pray for them

When one is grieving it is good to remember them in your prayers and thoughts for God to comfort them and keep them strong. Let them know you’re praying for them and it will give them some comfort.