Anerlisa Muigai [Courtesy]

With a rather interesting life story, Anerlisa Muigai caught many unawares with her recent post addressing her sexuality. Known to many by her inspiring weight loss journey, and recently her breakups, Anerlisa seems to be having a lot more to attend to.

Claiming that rumours about her sexuality had become too much, the sassy lass was forced to take to social media to clear the air saying that she does not pay attention on who people are and does not discriminate who she hangs out with.

In the rather peculiar post, the Nero boss revealed that a media house reached her for comment on her sexuality leaving her wondering why a woman cannot be left to be successful in peace.

