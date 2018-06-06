ALSO READ: 7 questions you need to ask before you sleep with him

Sexting is not for everyone so never feel the pressure to fit in. But for those who swear by it, sexting can have some positive outcome. Sexting is the sending of provocative or sexual photos, messages or videos. They are generally sent using a mobile phone but can also include posting this type of material online. Sending flirty texts is one way of spicing up your relationship and can play an important part in foreplay. Sharing racy texts with your partner will not only make things more exciting between the sheets but they also improve your confidence and strengthen the bond between you and your partner. In this day and age of hacking and bad breakups, it is important you do so as you protect your privacy. Here are tips on how to do this. ESTHER MUCHENE

1. Meet first

With apps such as Tinder, online dating is quite popular nowadays. This means that you could be talking to a guy for weeks without having ever met them. In such situations, it is best to send suggestive texts but do not get sexual. This is because you do not want to share too much personal information with someone you are yet to meet. Besides, you might finally meet and find that there’s no chemistry between the two of you. It is best to wait until you meet someone you spark with.

2. Send sexy words not pictures

Sending nude pictures of yourself can be quite a risk. It is best to send texts or if you do send a picture, send a suggestive one that is not too revealing. You may trust the person you are sending the nude pictures to, but security breaches do happen and your pictures could always end up in the wrong hands.

3. Do not save or archive

It is very tempting to save those hot and exciting sexts so you can reread them and keep them as souvenirs. They also serve to remind you when things between you and your partner were exciting and the two of you were much closer. However, this adds the risk that someone else might see them and even forward them to other people. It is best not to hold on to these messages, just hit delete.

ALSO READ: Here are signs you are having dating fatigue

4. Use sexts as foreplay

Sexting creates excitement and anticipation of what is to come. It is a great way to create some pre-sex tension. Using the right tone will put you in a sexy mood and you two can go ahead to have a passionate night. Just make sure not too make them too long. They are not a romance novel. Keep them brief but with juicy details, planting scenarios in his mind.

5. Get dirty

According to research, couples who do not hold back on using certain terms when texting tend to feel more satisfied with their relationship. They also have better sexual communication. You do not have to start out with a graphic situation. Set the pace by being playful, instead as pornographic. Then as you continue to text, get as graphic as you are comfortable with.