Ashley Maxwel-Lam wears heels with suits to work [Courtesy]

He looks sharp in his suits and would strike you as just another man walking to the office but when you look below the ankles, you realise he is not just any other city businessman.

ALSO READ: 5 effective ways to reduce shrinkage in natural hair

Ashley Maxwel-Lam, a 30-year-old Sydney project manager in the insurance industry, has an interesting choice of footwear to complement his tight fitting classy suits. He looks sharp in his unique dressing, doesn't he? [Courtesy]

Ashley goes to work in six-inch high stilettos three times every week saying his unique look makes him feel invincible.

He was inspired by a female co-worker who confessed to him that heels made her feel confident and strong. He says heels make him feel invisible

When he first tried heels, he says: 'I felt confident, I felt invincible, I felt empowered; like I could take on anything and do anything.'

So far, he has nine pairs of stilettos; four for work and the rest for outings.

Would you share your heel closet with your man?

ALSO READ: Ten striking looks from the Billboard Music Awards 2018