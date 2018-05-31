ALSO READ: You can’t get pregnant if you have sex during your period: Some common misconceptions about menses

As part of our biological process, menstruation is part and parcel of our bodies.

Despite the assumption you will know what to do when they hit every month, sadly some of the crucial instructions were left out, ignored or you were too young to really care about this touchy topic that continues to remain a taboo even today.

As a result, most women pick up similar not-so-helpful routines when they're in the middle of their menstrual cycles.

Despite having individual do’s and don’ts during that time of the month, here are some mistakes you could be making that you should break free of during your period.

Using scented products

Catching a whiff of a little odor during your periods should not set you on panic mode. The last thing you need to do to mask that is use scented products. They are loaded with artificial chemical compounds that can cause irritation down there. Your vagina is self-cleaning and if you must wash, do it safely. Use only water to do so and if you must, use a natural soap to clean the outer parts.

Taking pain killers after cramps

You don’t have to wait to be in a fetal position to pop that painkiller. Turns out if you wait until you're doubled over with cramps to take your meds, those pain relievers will be less effective than if you take them before the cramps hit you. It is easier to prevent pain when it is mild or before it starts. If your period is irregular take a pain reliever as soon as you experience any bleeding or cramping. If your cycle is irregular take an anti-inflammatory drug one to two days before you expect your period for some relief.

Not keeping track of your periods

This should not be left to women trying to conceive. It is important for all women to do so because tracking your period and the heaviness of your flow and your pain level will make it easier to identify when something is wrong. This will help you know what to expect physically and emotionally.

Not changing your pad or tampon frequently

Pads and tampons should be worn for a specific length of period despite how light or heavy your flow is. The longer your pad or tampon stays on the higher the chances of microorganisms to grow. Depending on your flow do a change every two to four hours to be on the safe side.

Not consuming enough iron

Having cravings during this time is very normal. However, most women snack up on the wrong sugars, salt and processed foods that lead to more trouble, bloating. The reason your body is asking for these foods is because your body is craving iron. Your iron is low because you’re losing iron rich blood. This can contribute to feelings of depression and lethargy. Replenish your body by eating beans, red meats, and leafy green vegetables like spinach. Alternatively, you can take supplements.