Frankie and Maureen

Frankie Just Gym It and his fiancée Maureen Waititu just took the pregnancy photo-shoot craze to a whole new level. Frank, who is a fitness trainer and Maureen, who is model and hair entrepreneur have one son together and are expecting their second child.

The power couple, popularly known as the AlphaBeta courtesy of their vlog, sent netizens into frenzy on Wednesday after posting steaming photos from their photo-shoot.

Though the couple posted the photos independently, they shared the same caption.

Black is Authoritive, Powerful, evokes Strong Emotions, and too much Black can feel overwhelming. Black represents Power, Sophistication, Elegance, Formality, Mystery and the Unknown. Black raises Kings and Queens. Black is beautiful.

#Blacklove #AlphaBeta #MaternityShoot

Photography:@rich_allela

Stylist :@emsquared.ke

Body Art :@artist.daniel

MUA: @muthoninjobamakeup

Location: @kingfishernest

Their posts have since gone viral attracting all forms of reactions from netizens.

What are your thoughts on the photos? Is it something you would do?