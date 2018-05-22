﻿ Philip Karanja sends the sweetest message to wife, Celina : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Entertainment

The power couple never shy away declaring their love

user-avatar
By
Wanja Mbuthia

22nd May 2018

 

ALSO READ: Nine times Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were couple goals

Celebrity couple Catherine Kamau- Karanja and Philip Karanja is absolute couple goals for most of us. Just last week the film director left tongues wagging after he gifted his wife a bracelet worth Ksh 20,000. Despite the two tying the knot about six months ago, the duo has kept the romantic sparks alive.

They never shy away from declaring their affection towards each other on social media. Celina must have woken up to a sweet message from her better half this morning. This is after Philip took to Instagram to post a sexy photo of Catherine and captioned it:

 

 

These two are evidently into each other.

 

 

 

kenyanentertainment
celebritycouples
philkaranja
catherinekamau

Related Stories

Nine times Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were couple goals

Entertainment

Nine times Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were couple goals

By Shanniq Monicah

#CoupleGoals: Bien Aime and girlfriend Chiki flaunt romantic moments

Entertainment

#CoupleGoals: Bien Aime and girlfriend Chiki flaunt romantic moments

By Shanniq Monicah

Power Couple: Catherine Kamau and Philip Karanja flaunt their romantic moments

Entertainment

Power Couple: Catherine Kamau and Philip Karanja flaunt their romantic moments

By Shanniq Monicah

Comedian Njugush and Celestine welcome a baby boy

Entertainment

Comedian Njugush and Celestine welcome a baby boy

By Shanniq Monicah

Latest Stories

telegram-follow

Popular Stories

next

Evewoman