Despite the ugly past that led to the end of his marriage to Daisy Kiplagat, Prezzo has not let the bitter divorce come between him and his daughter.

After a short-lived marriage that ended in divorce in 2013, Daisy was granted full custody after she won the case against the artist raising their daughter Zahrie by herself.

In the recent past father and daughter have been reunited and the love the two share is beyond special.

Here are five photos of Prezzo’s grown up seven-year-old daughter:

