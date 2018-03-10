Janet, her husband and their son

Janet Mbugua has always shared her personal journey with her fans especially through her social media platforms. The beauty has however managed to hide some huge news from her fan for a few weeks. The news is that she expecting baby number two!!! The mother of one made the big announcement on Friday night on NTV’s The Trend and her fans were super thrilled.

Janet then took to her Instagram page to post a pic of her evident baby bump and captioned it:

“#BabyNumber2OnTheWay and we thank God ??????????????????Link in bio for that video! Eddie, Huru and I are thrilled. Thank you to @amina_kenya for hosting me on #TheTrend and allowing me to make the announcement, I’ll post more of our conversation alongside @this_is_ess tomorrow! G’nite y’all ????

Pic: @mosmwaniki

Make up: @wakeshonzano

Make up: @kachebyangie

Earrings: @brianbabu

Lippy: @adelleonyango’s line with @paulinecosmeticskenya”

