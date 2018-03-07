Janet and her kids

Time indeed flies. The images of the late Cancer champion and former TV beauty, Janet Ikua are still evident in our memories despite her soul departing.

ALSO READ: Comedian Njugush and wife celebrate one year wedding anniversary The Ikua's

Janet, who left a mark in most of our hearts could be celebrating her 10th Wedding anniversary today had the cruel hand of death not taken her away from us. Janet and George

To commemorate this day, her widower, George Ikua took to his Facebook page and wrote:

‘10 years ago today, on 7th March 2008 we wed and danced somewhere in Karen. I celebrate you Janee, everyday,and thanks for the ride, Happy Anniversary love. To all the friends and family that made that day the fun and laughter it was I am eternally grateful, we sure kicked ass. As I sit here reflecting on the journey that was and that is’

George went on ahead to highlight some basic truth on marriage:

ALSO READ: The Kiunas celebrate 23rd wedding anniversary

1. We are all potential widows or widowers, act like it today.

2.Marriage is about the two of you, keep the parents, siblings, friends and society in the audience, where they were at the wedding.

3. Learn to fight with your spouse, where you fight to stay not to be right.

4.Laughter is the magic glue, a good laugh heals a lot of hurts..and as they cackle over you will remember why you married them.

5.Create memories, travel by bus, cook her dinner, plant a tree, sing karaoke, walk in the sunset..whatever it is, this is all you will be left with when its all said and done.

6.When it comes to money, men treat her like your daughter, you don't count what you give. Ladies treat him like your dad, you protect and grow it and I know you wouldn't fleece your pops would you?

7.Be his or her number one fan,understand and fight for their dreams, career and purpose. Urge them to be their best version of themselves they could be...not your version though :)

8.Dating is the opposite of marriage, one is about you and how they treat you right.... and the other is about him or her , how you treat them right. How one precedes the other is truly a concept of Hollywood. In my view friendship should precede marriage.

9. Marriage is not about kids ,they are the icing on the cake. Dont say you are in it for the icing, enjoy that cake.

10. Take a good look at your spouse andif you cant wipe their puke or sh**t, you have a big problem. As casually as we say in sickness and in health a time a day is coming when you have to be their anchor when their body is broken.

Your spouse hate them or love them is the most important person in your life and today I wish you a happy X year X days Anniversary!One love.

Here is the post: