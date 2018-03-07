﻿ Amazing photos of Caroline Mutoko and daughter that prove she enjoys motherhood : Evewoman - The Standard
This bold Radio queen enjoys motherhood and there is no doubt about that

Shanniq Monicah

07th Mar 2018

Caroline is one powerful woman we have seen over the years. She has inspired many women to be themselves and independent. Anytime she talks, you just want to listen to her. The mother of Nduku used to host the breakfast show at kiss 100 Fm and later on left and currently she is the managing director of The Radio Africa. Just the other day Caroline Mutoko adopted her daughter in 2011 when she was only 8 months old and it’s amazing to see her all cute, grown up and resembling her to bits. All the mothers can relate to how babies grow so fast.

Below are cute photos of Caroline Mutoko with her daughter Theodora Nduku that prove she is enjoying raising her daughter:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PHOTOS OF THEODORA NDUKU

 

