Kristy Scott took to Facebook to post photos from her divorce photoshoot.

Photoshoots have become so mainstream nowadays. It has basically become a way of life for the millennials. Be it a birthday, wedding, baby bump, office party, guys are finding reason to throw a photoshoot. However, one woman took the photoshoot craze a notch higher and treaded on a fresh ground.

She went for a divorce photoshoot and the internet is literally blown away. Kristy Scott took to Facebook to post photos from her divorce photoshoot. The post has since been shared well over 120,000 shares and more than 50,000 likes. The numbers keep going up.

Here take a look:

Do you think divorce photoshoots are the next big trend?