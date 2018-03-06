﻿ Woman posts photos from her divorce photoshoot and the internet is blown off : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Readers Lounge

Woman impresses netizens by sharing her divorce photoshoot pictures online

user-avatar
By
Wanja Mbuthia

06th Mar 2018
Kristy Scott took to Facebook to post photos from her divorce photoshoot.

 

Photoshoots have become so mainstream nowadays. It has basically become a way of life for the millennials. Be it a birthday, wedding, baby bump, office party, guys are finding reason to throw a photoshoot. However, one woman took the photoshoot craze a notch higher and treaded on a fresh ground.

ALSO READ: Sexy photos of Pastor Nga’ng’as wife that prove he has the most beautiful wife

She went for a divorce photoshoot and the internet is literally blown away. Kristy Scott took to Facebook to post photos from her divorce photoshoot. The post has since been shared well over 120,000 shares and more than 50,000 likes. The numbers keep going up.

Here take a look:

 

 

ALSO READ: Photos: The romantic side of Babu Owino

 

 

 

 

Do you think divorce photoshoots are the next big trend?

Photoshoot
Divorce photoshoot
Photos
Kristy Scott

Related Stories

Sexy photos of Pastor Nga’ng’as wife that prove he has the most beautiful wife

Entertainment

Sexy photos of Pastor Nga’ng’as wife that prove he has the most beautiful wife

By Shanniq Monicah

Photos: The romantic side of Babu Owino

Readers Lounge

Photos: The romantic side of Babu Owino

By Wanja Mbuthia

Sexy photos of Selena and Justin Beiber that prove they are so in love

Entertainment

Sexy photos of Selena and Justin Beiber that prove they are so in love

By Shanniq Monicah

Down memory lane: Throwback photos of Lupita Nyong’o as she celebrates 35th Birthday

Entertainment

Down memory lane: Throwback photos of Lupita Nyong’o as she celebrates 35th Birthday

By Wanja Mbuthia

Cute Photos of Dj Soxxy and his children that will make you cry

Readers Lounge

Cute Photos of Dj Soxxy and his children that will make you cry

By Shanniq Monicah

Photos of these international celebrities will make you want to go the faux locs way

Hair

Photos of these international celebrities will make you want to go the faux locs way

By Wanja Mbuthia

Latest Stories

telegram-follow

Popular Stories

next

Evewoman