Wahu and Nameless. The couple is blessed with two beautiful daughters

One cannot talk about celebrity power couples in Kenya without mentioning Nameless and Wahu.

The singing couple has disapproved all odds and are moving on stronger maintaining both their celebrity statuses and parenthood with their first born turning 12 in a few months time.

Having been married for thirteen solid years, the two are still pretty tight, always celebrating every bit of their lives together without any scandals as many would take of celebrity marriages.

In the spirit of fatherhood, Nameless took to social media to appreciate his all grown firstborn daughter Tumiso.

She has grown into a tall and beautiful lady, ostensibly taking after her mother:

