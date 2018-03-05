﻿ Haiya look at this model all grown up: Nameless flaunts beautiful daughter : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Readers Lounge

Proud dad: Nameless flaunts his all grown up beautiful daughter

user-avatar
By
Derrick Oluoch

05th Mar 2018
Wahu and Nameless. The couple is blessed with two beautiful daughters

One cannot talk about celebrity power couples in Kenya without mentioning Nameless and Wahu.

ALSO READ: MP Millie Odhiambo rallies colleagues, promises to support embattled ex-journalist Louis Otieno

The singing couple has disapproved all odds and are moving on stronger maintaining both their celebrity statuses and parenthood with their first born turning 12 in a few months time.

Having been married for thirteen solid years, the two are still pretty tight, always celebrating every bit of their lives together without any scandals as many would take of celebrity marriages.

In the spirit of fatherhood, Nameless took to social media to appreciate his all grown firstborn daughter Tumiso.

She has grown into a tall and beautiful lady, ostensibly taking after her mother:

ALSO READ: Tanya stuns with sweet message to hubby as they celebrate their first anniversary

Tumiso
Nameless’ daughter
Nameless and Wahu
readers lounge

Related Stories

MP Millie Odhiambo rallies colleagues, promises to support embattled ex-journalist Louis Otieno

Readers Lounge

MP Millie Odhiambo rallies colleagues, promises to support embattled ex-journalist Louis Otieno

By Derrick Oluoch

Tanya stuns with sweet message to hubby as they celebrate their first anniversary

Readers Lounge

Tanya stuns with sweet message to hubby as they celebrate their first anniversary

By Derrick Oluoch

Actress Celina finally opens up on exiting local drama mother-in-law

Readers Lounge

Actress Celina finally opens up on exiting local drama mother-in-law

By Derrick Oluoch

Tales of women who rape men

Readers Lounge

Tales of women who rape men

By Silas Nyanchwani

Fake Trust Condoms in the market!

Readers Lounge

Fake Trust Condoms in the market!

By Derrick Oluoch

Liberia’s ex-president Ellen Sirleaf wins Sh502 million African leadership prize

Readers Lounge

Liberia’s ex-president Ellen Sirleaf wins Sh502 million African leadership prize

By Derrick Oluoch

Latest Stories

telegram-follow

Popular Stories

next

Evewoman