For those who have gone through this dark period, it affects the couple and the children. Once one party has decided to go through with this decision, you cannot change their mind or avoid it. What you can do now is focus on what is ahead and go through it. You have to accept the outcome when it happens and deal with it rather than avoid or run away from it.

Should you find yourself in this unfortunate predicament, here are some ways to deal whit it:

Don’t go through it alone

The value of friends and family will be realized more once you go through this emotionally tasking process. Don’t be alone as you go through the tides and surround yourself with a strong support system made of friends and family. Socialize more and do things you like as much as you can. This will help you cope and take your mind off it without feeling lonely.

Let go and move on

As much as it’s hard to do so, letting go is one of the best ways to deal with divorce. Take time to heal from those feelings and forgive yourself and your spouse and let go of everything so that it doesn’t affect your future relationship.

Allow yourself to grief

Like any other loss that is characterized with grief, allow yourself to feel the pain which may actually help in the healing process. This will help you to let go of the old relationship and move on when you are ready.

Pay attention to your emotional needs

You need to check yourself and identify the emotions you are going through. If you’re not managing well on your own don’t hold on to any feelings you may have. Consider looking for a professional or trusted church elder to talk to so as to take responsibility of your emotional wellbeing. Let go of every anger, disappointment and hatred so as to enable yourself to heal.

Think positively

It is easier said than done but it can be done. Factoring in all the negative emotions you are dealing with, you need everything that is the exact opposite. Start by having reasonable expectations as you move forward and do not rush into anything. Work on yourself if you have to and surround yourself with positive people who build you and help you deal with the situation.