Big up to the women that are working hard to get their stuff together. Don’t stop, no matter how hard it gets for there are good fruits later. If you are very observant, nowadays women are driving huge vehicles. It motivates other ladies to also get their own and anything is possible. If you want that BMW X6, do you research and start saving for it. Don’t even tell your friends about it, surprise them once you have bought. Below are the types of cars that high achieving women in Kenya drive: Lexus LX 570

Porsche Cayenne

Jaguar F type

Range Rover evoque