﻿ I regret leaving: Actress Celina opens up on exiting local drama mother-in-law : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Readers Lounge

Actress Celina says she regrets leaving mother-in-law TV show

user-avatar
By
Derrick Oluoch

26th Feb 2018
Catherine Kamau

Catherine Kamau, popularly known as Celina eventually came out and admitted that she is not happy with the way she left Mother-in-law show.

ALSO READ: The former mother-in-law sweet face, Kate describes her horrific death escape

Despite acknowledging that it was worth the struggle to go through the hard times she had endure after leaving the show, the actress says she is not happy she had to leave the way she did.

Celina took issue with the familiarity among her fellow casts and that is why she made the decision to quit.

She noted that the familiarity brought about contempt and it was becoming uncomfortable thus her decision to break away.

"I think familiarity brings contempt and sometimes people don't understand your violin until you leave," she said.

"The situation was getting uncomfortable and you know I was breaking away I wanted to do other things and it was not going well with the management. I just resigned without a plan, okay there's something that happened and you know I'm a hothead and I just left." She added.

However, she went ahead to confirm that she is still in good terms with the rest of the cast and they still get to hang out.

Celina was speaking on a local TV show when she pointed out that she left the popular local drama to concentrate on her personal venture.

ALSO READ: Tales of women who rape men

telegram-follow
Celina
Catherine Kamau
Mother-in-law
readers lounge
next

Related Stories

The former mother-in-law sweet face, Kate describes her horrific death escape

Entertainment

The former mother-in-law sweet face, Kate describes her horrific death escape

By Shanniq Monicah

Tales of women who rape men

Readers Lounge

Tales of women who rape men

By Silas Nyanchwani

Celina of mother-in-law gifts her fans with a special gift this Valentines

Entertainment

Celina of mother-in-law gifts her fans with a special gift this Valentines

By Wanja Mbuthia

Fake Trust Condoms in the market!

Readers Lounge

Fake Trust Condoms in the market!

By Derrick Oluoch

Liberia’s ex-president Ellen Sirleaf wins Sh502 million African leadership prize

Readers Lounge

Liberia’s ex-president Ellen Sirleaf wins Sh502 million African leadership prize

By Derrick Oluoch

Why Zimbabwe first lady had to resign

Readers Lounge

Why Zimbabwe first lady had to resign

By Derrick Oluoch

Latest Stories

Popular Stories

Recommended For You

I regret leaving: Actress Celina opens up on exiting local drama mother-in-law

Readers Lounge

I regret leaving: Actress Celina opens up on exiting local drama mother-in-law

By Derrick Oluoch

Mistakes couple make when using condoms

Between The Sheets

Mistakes couple make when using condoms

By Shanniq Monicah

Have you considered the free meal? You don’t have to be interested in him to go on a date

Girl Talk

Have you considered the free meal? You don’t have to be interested in him to go on a date

By Anne Muiruri

How to kill the obsession, move on from your ex

Girl Talk

How to kill the obsession, move on from your ex

By Dr Cupid

5 reasons why cheating men never leave their wives

My Man

5 reasons why cheating men never leave their wives

By Esther Muchene

5 medicines you should not give babies

Baby Care

5 medicines you should not give babies

By Esther Muchene

Signs that show you are afraid of being alone

Lady Speak

Signs that show you are afraid of being alone

By Esther Muchene

Major home treatments for small accidents

Readers Lounge

Major home treatments for small accidents

By Esther Muchene

Evewoman