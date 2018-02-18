How to spend time with family during the weekends

ALSO READ: Common questions that kids ask their parents

Most of us have a very busy schedule during the work that there is no family time. You cannot even ask your child how was school? Did you make a new friend? Who is your class-teacher? What game do you enjoy playing? Children love it when their parents are concerned about all those but we as parents fail at times. Despite the heavy schedule and the deadlines, always free your time to bond especially during the weekends when you are not at work. Time waits for no man and you have to make wonderful memories with your children. There are so many activities that a family can do over the weekends to bond and have a good time.

These activities include:

Attend your child’s events in school- there are school events that are normally held during the weekends for instance prize giving day, sports day, art day, talents day and the list is endless. Kindly, make time as a family to go and see your child for this will encourage him or she and you will be able to bond together, play and dance together. How cute could it be when you race with your child in a game .i.e. sack race, running blind-folded? So cuteee…..

Organize dinners- dinners are a good time to bond with your family. It could be an outdoor dinner whereby you go to a restaurant/hotel or you decide to have it from home. In that dinner, get to talk and socialize. You can even go an extra mile and take the phones of your teenagers to avoid distractions.

Organize family get-togethers- this brings everyone in the family on board to discuss whatever projects they have and of course you get to bond with each other as you have the good time.

Attend church together- there is nothing beautiful as a God fearing family. Families that pray together stay together and will always fight every storm that comes their way. Sundays are very chilled and since most of you are at home, always attend church and later on go for lunch or a family picnic to make it more fun.

Go for camping- camping is so much fun especially for an adventurous family. Get to look for locations that are familiar with camping activities and book a family date for the weekend. In the camping, you will get to bond well when at the bonfire, cooking, taking nature walks and of course do not forget to take selfies for memories.

ALSO READ: What you feed your kid the first two years determines how bright or stupid they will be