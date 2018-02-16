﻿ 5 types of inner wears that every lady needs in her wardrobe : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Girl Talk

These inner wears should be a must have for every woman

user-avatar
By
Shanniq Monicah

16th Feb 2018

ALSO READ: The different kinds of vaginal discharge and what they really mean

 

The same way you have different types of shoes to alternate and let your feet breathe; this should be applied to the inner wear. You need different types of inner wears.

Below are the types of inner wears every lady must have:

  • Normal cotton inner wear- previously we had shared that cotton panties are preferreable because they help in guarding your cookie jar from any bacterial infection.

  • A G-string/thong-this type is more of the sexy and it comes in handy when you do not want to show off your panty lines in your outfit or the times you want to feel sexy.

  • A sports inner wear- this is a must have because they are great when you are working out/exercising. It is more comfortable,stretchy and relaxing.

  • Menstruating inner wears- from the name, we can tell that this is an inner wear that is commonly used when on periods. When a lady is on her menses, she needs to be very comfortable and easy to change her pad.

ALSO READ: Things that go through a woman’s mind after the one-night stand

  • Seamless inner wear- this is a panty that prevents any panty line popping especially in dresses, skirts or trousers. It is made of a seamless material and it’s quite smooth.

telegram-follow
girltalk
womantowoman
next

Related Stories

The different kinds of vaginal discharge and what they really mean

Girl Talk

The different kinds of vaginal discharge and what they really mean

By Shanniq Monicah

Things that go through a woman’s mind after the one-night stand

Girl Talk

Things that go through a woman’s mind after the one-night stand

By Shanniq Monicah

Get your man to propose to you in these 5 steps

Girl Talk

Get your man to propose to you in these 5 steps

By Shanniq Monicah

Why Kenyan men fear to date the Kenyan modern lady

My Man

Why Kenyan men fear to date the Kenyan modern lady

By Shanniq Monicah

6 Excuses that women give when they don’t want you

My Man

6 Excuses that women give when they don’t want you

By Shanniq Monicah

Types of men that you should not date in your whole lifetime

Girl Talk

Types of men that you should not date in your whole lifetime

By Shanniq Monicah

Latest Stories

Popular Stories

Recommended For You

Please help!!! How do I know if my boyfriend is only interested in sex?

Relationships

Please help!!! How do I know if my boyfriend is only interested in sex?

By Nancy Roxanne

Three incidents that humble men

My Man

Three incidents that humble men

By Silas Nyanchwani

Actress Brenda Wairimu and Singer Juliani are such a cute couple….awwwwww

Entertainment

Actress Brenda Wairimu and Singer Juliani are such a cute couple….awwwwww

By Shanniq Monicah

5 types of inner wears that every lady needs in her wardrobe

Girl Talk

5 types of inner wears that every lady needs in her wardrobe

By Shanniq Monicah

The different kinds of vaginal discharge and what they really mean

Girl Talk

The different kinds of vaginal discharge and what they really mean

By Shanniq Monicah

Zari reveals why she called it quits with Diamond on Valentine’s Day

Entertainment

Zari reveals why she called it quits with Diamond on Valentine’s Day

By Shanniq Monicah

Michelle Obama dedicates a special Valentine’s Day gift to Obama and the world is amused

Relationships

Michelle Obama dedicates a special Valentine’s Day gift to Obama and the world is amused

By Wanja Mbuthia

Things you didn’t know about Daina Marua- Bahati’s wife and baby mama

Entertainment

Things you didn’t know about Daina Marua- Bahati’s wife and baby mama

By Wanja Mbuthia

Evewoman