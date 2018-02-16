5 types of inner wears that every lady needs in her wardrobe

ALSO READ: The different kinds of vaginal discharge and what they really mean

The same way you have different types of shoes to alternate and let your feet breathe; this should be applied to the inner wear. You need different types of inner wears.

Below are the types of inner wears every lady must have:

Normal cotton inner wear- previously we had shared that cotton panties are preferreable because they help in guarding your cookie jar from any bacterial infection.

A G-string/thong-this type is more of the sexy and it comes in handy when you do not want to show off your panty lines in your outfit or the times you want to feel sexy.

A sports inner wear- this is a must have because they are great when you are working out/exercising. It is more comfortable,stretchy and relaxing.

Menstruating inner wears- from the name, we can tell that this is an inner wear that is commonly used when on periods. When a lady is on her menses, she needs to be very comfortable and easy to change her pad.

