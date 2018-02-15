Throwback Fashion Trends that are back with a bang

ALSO READ: Types of shoes that every lady needs in her wardrobe

If there is a stage you should have enjoyed in your life is the time our parents dressed us in hipsters, flared pants, spaghetti tops, jerseys with numbered labels or the famous celebrities of those days (likes of 50 cent, Jarule, Ashanti), knitted heavy colored sweaters with a matching boshori and any other you can think of. There is the tumbo cut too, ladies were obsessed with them.

Currently, the same old skool trends are making a huge comeback in the fashion sphere which shows that fashion is like a cycle.

Below are a collection of the trends that were the in thing back in the days:

Remember this colorful hairstyle for Christmas? Blada?

The bandana that was all about the gangsta swag and you feel all 'yoyoyo'

The dangari that was oversize for outdoor events

The hipstar/flared pants that were the 'in thing'....

When the boys were all about shaving 'box' and they are ready to vibe that new catch

Wearing sport shoes with socks

The tempting tumbo-cut

The big colored jackets and jerseys

The famous color blocking

The denim on denim vibe

Which was your favorite trend?