﻿ Throwback Fashion Trends that are back with a bang : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Fashion Tips

These throwback trends will remind you of the gold olden days

user-avatar
By
Shanniq Monicah

15th Feb 2018

ALSO READ: Types of shoes that every lady needs in her wardrobe

 

If there is a stage you should have enjoyed in your life is the time our parents dressed us in hipsters, flared pants, spaghetti tops, jerseys with numbered labels or the famous celebrities of those days (likes of 50 cent, Jarule, Ashanti), knitted heavy colored sweaters with a matching boshori and any other you can think of. There is the tumbo cut too, ladies were obsessed with them.

Currently, the same old skool trends are making a huge comeback in the fashion sphere which shows that fashion is like a cycle.

 Below are a collection of the trends that were the in thing back in the days:

Remember this colorful hairstyle for Christmas? Blada?
The bandana that was all about the gangsta swag and you feel all 'yoyoyo'
The dangari that was oversize for outdoor events
The hipstar/flared pants that were the 'in thing'....
When the boys were all about shaving 'box' and they are ready to vibe that new catch
Wearing sport shoes with socks
The tempting tumbo-cut
The big colored jackets and jerseys
The famous color blocking
The denim on denim vibe

 

Which was your favorite trend?

telegram-follow
throwbackfashion
throwbacktrends
fashiontips
next

Related Stories

Types of shoes that every lady needs in her wardrobe

Fashion Tips

Types of shoes that every lady needs in her wardrobe

By Shanniq Monicah

Latest Stories

Popular Stories

Recommended For You

Zari reveals why she called it quits with Diamond on Valentine’s Day

Entertainment

Zari reveals why she called it quits with Diamond on Valentine’s Day

By Shanniq Monicah

Michelle Obama dedicates a special Valentine’s Day gift to Obama and the world is amused

Relationships

Michelle Obama dedicates a special Valentine’s Day gift to Obama and the world is amused

By Wanja Mbuthia

Things you didn’t know about Daina Marua- Bahati’s wife and baby mama

Entertainment

Things you didn’t know about Daina Marua- Bahati’s wife and baby mama

By Wanja Mbuthia

Throwback Fashion Trends that are back with a bang

Fashion Tips

Throwback Fashion Trends that are back with a bang

By Shanniq Monicah

Exclusive: Bahati finally reveals Daina Marua’s pregnancy journey and it’s breathtaking

Entertainment

Exclusive: Bahati finally reveals Daina Marua’s pregnancy journey and it’s breathtaking

By Wanja Mbuthia

Harusi tunayo! Mr.Seed proposed to his long term girlfriend Nimo Gachuiri on Valentine’s day

Entertainment

Harusi tunayo! Mr.Seed proposed to his long term girlfriend Nimo Gachuiri on Valentine’s day

By Shanniq Monicah

Conffesions from women who were been turned away from joining the army

Readers Lounge

Conffesions from women who were been turned away from joining the army

By Standard Team

Here is how to know if you are dating a gold digger

Relationships

Here is how to know if you are dating a gold digger

By Esther Muchene

Evewoman