Celina of mother-in-law gifts her fans with a special gift this Valentines

Catherine Kamau-Karanja

Everything seems to be going on just so smoothly for Catharine Kamau. The actress cum brand ambassador who just turned 31 has all reasons to smile and be bubbly.

She has had so much good things going for her from her win at the Kalasha Awards, her proposal, gorgeous wedding and marriage to the man of her dreams. And finally!!!, she gets to feature on the cover of the much fashionable True Love Magazine. Yikes!!!! What more would a girl ask for?

In the February issue, Kate and her husband, Philip Karanja are bound to talk about, marriage, family and working today.

Kate took to her instagram page last night to break the news.

As a huge fan of the two, I genuinely can’t wait to get my hands on the mag. It definitely is the ultimate Valentine’s gift for her cheerleaders.

