﻿ Celina of mother-in-law gifts her fans with a special gift this Valentines : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Entertainment

Kate Kamau’s special gift to her fans in this month of love

user-avatar
By
Wanja Mbuthia

13th Feb 2018
Catherine Kamau-Karanja

Everything seems to be going on just so smoothly for Catharine Kamau. The actress cum brand ambassador who just turned 31 has all reasons to smile and be bubbly.

ALSO READ: Saucy singer Rita Ora to provide 'arousing noises' for ‘The Fifty Shades musical’

She has had so much good things going for her from her win at the Kalasha Awards, her proposal, gorgeous wedding and marriage to the man of her dreams. And finally!!!, she gets to feature on the cover of the much fashionable True Love Magazine. Yikes!!!! What more would a girl ask for?

 In the February issue, Kate and her husband, Philip Karanja are bound to talk about, marriage, family and working today.

Kate took to her instagram page last night to break the news.

 

As a huge fan of the two, I genuinely can’t wait to get my hands on the mag. It definitely is the ultimate Valentine’s gift for her cheerleaders.

ALSO READ: 5 times Anita Nderu has shown us she is a Fashionista

telegram-follow
Kate Kamau
Kate actress
Entertainment
Valentines
alentines Edition
next

Related Stories

Saucy singer Rita Ora to provide 'arousing noises' for ‘The Fifty Shades musical’

Entertainment

Saucy singer Rita Ora to provide 'arousing noises' for ‘The Fifty Shades musical’

By Shanniq Monicah

5 times Anita Nderu has shown us she is a Fashionista

Trendsetters

5 times Anita Nderu has shown us she is a Fashionista

By Shanniq Monicah

Adelle Onynago reveals the first design for her new cloth-line

Entertainment

Adelle Onynago reveals the first design for her new cloth-line

By Shanniq Monicah

Celebrated Tanzanian Musician AY weds his fiancée Remy in a lavish wedding

Entertainment

Celebrated Tanzanian Musician AY weds his fiancée Remy in a lavish wedding

By Shanniq Monicah

Kylie Jenner’s Ex Tyga wants a DNA test for baby Stormi

Entertainment

Kylie Jenner’s Ex Tyga wants a DNA test for baby Stormi

By Shanniq Monicah

Miss World Kenya 2016 Sheila Kanini shares what happens behind the modelling industry

Entertainment

Miss World Kenya 2016 Sheila Kanini shares what happens behind the modelling industry

By Shanniq Monicah

Latest Stories

Popular Stories

Recommended For You

Top ten things that married people should quit doing

Marriage Advice

Top ten things that married people should quit doing

By Esther Muchene

Ladies, here is how to know if your hubby values you

Girl Talk

Ladies, here is how to know if your hubby values you

By Esther Muchene

Celina of mother-in-law gifts her fans with a special gift this Valentines

Entertainment

Celina of mother-in-law gifts her fans with a special gift this Valentines

By Wanja Mbuthia

Foods that you should never reheat in the microwave

Food

Foods that you should never reheat in the microwave

By Esther Muchene

Lilian’s love story with Governor Alfred Mutua

My Man

Lilian’s love story with Governor Alfred Mutua

By Derrick Oluoch

Is Lilian Muli pregnant?

Readers Lounge

Is Lilian Muli pregnant?

By Derrick Oluoch

Power couple DJ Mo and Size 8: The Murayas Valentine’s experience

Readers Lounge

Power couple DJ Mo and Size 8: The Murayas Valentine’s experience

By Connie Aluoch

Fake Trust Condoms in the market!

Readers Lounge

Fake Trust Condoms in the market!

By Derrick Oluoch

Evewoman