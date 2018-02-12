﻿ Lilian’s love story with Governor Alfred Mutua : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

My Man

First Lady of Machakos leave women drooling over her love with Governor Mutua

user-avatar
By
Derrick Oluoch

12th Feb 2018
The Machakos first couple at a function

Machakos First Lady Lilian Ng’ang’a Mutua is no doubt one the most gorgeous county first ladies in the country with looks and a dress code that speaks volumes.

ALSO READ: I lost my job, spent 5 years in jail after my drunk wife fell in a well

Lilian never shares from countlessly complementing her husband, one of the best performing governors in the country. She is indeed the powerful woman behind the successful man, the best governor in 2017.

Lilian gracing her hubby's swearing-in

The two lovebirds met in March 2011 and Lilian says they became close friends ever since. The closeness evidently developed and they fell in love and eventually getting married.

Lilian shares a word with her mane

Sharing her love experience with Mutua and how she got to marry him, Lilian says that he is a charming man and very insistent. She says his persistence when convincing her that he was the right man for her won her over because he was determined to make her his wife.

Lilian accompanying her husband to a football match at Kenyatta stadium

Lilian strongly believes in her husband’s politics praising her husband for having the interest of his people at heart. She believes that he is a life changer and a lot of positive will indeed come under his leadership. She hopes that one day he clinches the most coveted seat in the country.

Lilian and Gov Mutua share a light moment

Other than her beautiful marriage, the first lady also has dedicated her time to charitable projects. Her projects touch on Cancer Awareness, HIV/AIDS, Child Welfare as well as engaging youth and women.

Here are more moments of the power couple flaunting their love:

On a date?
Cheers and ululation as the power couple hit the dance floor
Scenic trips?

 

ALSO READ: Revealed: This is why Luo men rush to marry Kikuyu women

telegram-follow
Lilian Ng’ang’a
lady speak
family
marriage
next

Related Stories

I lost my job, spent 5 years in jail after my drunk wife fell in a well

Readers Lounge

I lost my job, spent 5 years in jail after my drunk wife fell in a well

By The Nairobian

Revealed: This is why Luo men rush to marry Kikuyu women

Marriage Advice

Revealed: This is why Luo men rush to marry Kikuyu women

By Cheptoek Boyo

What happens to the sex lives of widows whose husbands die while they’re still in their prime?

Readers Lounge

What happens to the sex lives of widows whose husbands die while they’re still in their prime?

By David Odongo

VIDEO: Woman narrates how she escaped death by a whisker as her husband of 20 years tried killing her

Marriage Advice

VIDEO: Woman narrates how she escaped death by a whisker as her husband of 20 years tried killing her

By Wanja Mbuthia

Tears of joy as Kericho woman reunites with family 20 years after vanishing from home

Readers Lounge

Tears of joy as Kericho woman reunites with family 20 years after vanishing from home

By Nikko Tanui

Everybody said we were rushing it but we were in love: Pastor Burale opens up on his failed marriage

Marriage Advice

Everybody said we were rushing it but we were in love: Pastor Burale opens up on his failed marriage

By Kuria Wanjiru

Latest Stories

Popular Stories

Recommended For You

Lilian’s love story with Governor Alfred Mutua

My Man

Lilian’s love story with Governor Alfred Mutua

By Derrick Oluoch

My epileptic sister healed my porn addiction- The Story of Fredrick Mboya

My Man

My epileptic sister healed my porn addiction- The Story of Fredrick Mboya

By Wesley Kipng'enoh

He sent pic of his ‘dudu’, now angry I didn’t send mine

Between The Sheets

He sent pic of his ‘dudu’, now angry I didn’t send mine

By Dr Cupid

Why Zimbabwe first lady had to resign

Readers Lounge

Why Zimbabwe first lady had to resign

By Derrick Oluoch

Things that go through a woman’s mind after the one-night stand

Girl Talk

Things that go through a woman’s mind after the one-night stand

By Shanniq Monicah

6 things you need to know before you lose your virginity

Girl Talk

6 things you need to know before you lose your virginity

By Shanniq Monicah

Valentine's Day survival kit for girls dating unromantic 'cavemen'

Readers Lounge

Valentine's Day survival kit for girls dating unromantic 'cavemen'

By Anne Muiruri

Liberia’s ex-president Ellen Sirleaf wins Sh502 million African leadership prize

Readers Lounge

Liberia’s ex-president Ellen Sirleaf wins Sh502 million African leadership prize

By Derrick Oluoch

Evewoman