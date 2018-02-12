Lilian’s love story with Governor Alfred Mutua

The Machakos first couple at a function

Machakos First Lady Lilian Ng’ang’a Mutua is no doubt one the most gorgeous county first ladies in the country with looks and a dress code that speaks volumes.

Lilian never shares from countlessly complementing her husband, one of the best performing governors in the country. She is indeed the powerful woman behind the successful man, the best governor in 2017. Lilian gracing her hubby's swearing-in

The two lovebirds met in March 2011 and Lilian says they became close friends ever since. The closeness evidently developed and they fell in love and eventually getting married.

Lilian shares a word with her mane

Sharing her love experience with Mutua and how she got to marry him, Lilian says that he is a charming man and very insistent. She says his persistence when convincing her that he was the right man for her won her over because he was determined to make her his wife. Lilian accompanying her husband to a football match at Kenyatta stadium

Lilian strongly believes in her husband’s politics praising her husband for having the interest of his people at heart. She believes that he is a life changer and a lot of positive will indeed come under his leadership. She hopes that one day he clinches the most coveted seat in the country.

Lilian and Gov Mutua share a light moment

Other than her beautiful marriage, the first lady also has dedicated her time to charitable projects. Her projects touch on Cancer Awareness, HIV/AIDS, Child Welfare as well as engaging youth and women.

Here are more moments of the power couple flaunting their love: On a date? Cheers and ululation as the power couple hit the dance floor Scenic trips?

