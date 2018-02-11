Small mistakes women make with their inner wears

ALSO READ: 8 natural toothpaste alternatives

The inner wear is an essential in every lady and one needs to make sure they handle it well to avoid contracting infections and maybe embarrassments when changing because there is a tiny hole in the under wear.

These are the common mistakes women make when handling their under-wears:

Purchasing the wrong fabric of the inner wear- there is cotton and nylon which both have pros and cons but it is advised that the inner wear needs to have a cotton crotch sewn in them because they are very sanitary and comfortable.