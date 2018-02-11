Small mistakes women make with their inner wears

ALSO READ: 8 natural toothpaste alternatives
The inner wear is an essential in every lady and one needs to make sure they handle it well to avoid contracting infections and maybe embarrassments when changing because there is a tiny hole in the under wear.
These are the common mistakes women make when handling their under-wears:
- Purchasing the wrong fabric of the inner wear- there is cotton and nylon which both have pros and cons but it is advised that the inner wear needs to have a cotton crotch sewn in them because they are very sanitary and comfortable.
- Wearing a tight underwear- this happens a lot and it’s something that needs to stop. Ladies have the tendency of wearing tight inner wears and once they have their clothes on, you get to see the shape of their inner wear which is normally a turn off.
- Showing off their inner wear due to wearing a small trouser- the inner wear is meant to be private and not for the public. We go wrong when it comes to wearing a tight trouser that does not fit on the waist and as you sit, the hem of the inner wear can be seen.
- Taking time to replace the inner wear- did you know that you are meant to replace your inner wears after every six months? Under-wears that are worn for a long time can bring about bacteria which is not healthy for your cookie jar.
- Wearing under-wears during the night at bed-time- sleeping with no undies helps your cookie jar fresh and free. We are in the hot season and some could be sweating a lot which increases moisture in your body and your cookie jar will be open to infections.