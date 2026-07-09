Raising Lake Naivasha's water causes wildlife displacement

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The rising waters of Lake Naivasha have triggered a wildlife crisis, submerging hundreds of acres of pastureland, mainly around riparian areas.

As a result, many wild animals have been displaced, pushing them into nearby farms, hotels, and estates, with the crisis worsening daily.

The most affected species are hippos, buffaloes, and giraffes, which are straying onto main roads around the troubled lake, raising concerns among residents and motorists.

By 8pm each evening, dozens of hippos can be seen roaming along Moi South Lake Road, endangering both pedestrians and drivers.

Francis Muthui, chair of Friends of Lake Naivasha, stated that over 70 per cent of the pastureland around the lake has been submerged by rising waters.

He explained that this has created a significant human-wildlife conflict, as animals seek pasture in nearby farms and estates, with the situation worsening daily.

Muthui added that the areas between Central and Kamere landing beaches are the most affected, even as experts continue to grapple with rising water levels.

“Some animals, like zebras, are even straying into Naivasha town searching for pasture, which is concerning and could lead to human attacks,” he warned.

On Moi South Lake Road, he noted, several motorists have been involved in accidents as animals cross the busy road.

“It has become commonplace to see dozens of hippos along Moi South Lake Road. The animals are becoming more wild each day as the waters have cut off access routes,” he explained.

Earlier, Gideon Kibati, the Senior Assistant Director of KWS in charge of the Central Rift, mentioned that rising water levels have displaced many animals onto private farms and into homes.

While urging patience as KWS works to resolve the crisis, he assured those affected by the marauding animals that compensation would be provided.

“The crisis began about a year ago, when water levels in the lake started to rise, displacing numerous animals from the riparian land into nearby farms,” he stated.

Kibati also noted that the government had allocated Sh32 million for compensating affected families in Nakuru between 2019 and 2022.

“He added that development projects are closing off game corridors, which has contributed to the displacement of animals around Naivasha,”