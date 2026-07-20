The last stripes: How northern Kenya is fighting to save the world's rarest zebra

The first thing that catches your eye is not its stripes, but its ears. They are unusually large and rounded, standing upright against the backdrop of northern Kenya’s endless plains. Then come the impossibly narrow black-and-white stripes running all the way to its hooves, wrapped around a body taller and more muscular than the zebra most people know.
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