Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

How communities are saving Kenya's rarest cloud forests

By Caroline Chebet | Jul. 13, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Communities living around Iyale Hills Forest in Taita Taveta County are combining biodiversity conservation with sustainable livelihoods.[File, Standard]

The road to Iyale Hills forest in Taita Sub-county winds steeply out of Wundanyi, climbing until the tarmac ends and the mist takes over. Perched at the edge of this hill is Choke A, a village that literally seems to be constantly swallowed by low-hanging fog. On these green slopes, the clouds hang so close to the farms that the trees seem to be peeking inside them.

But it is not even the beautiful views that draw the most attention; it is the lush greenery and innovations that seem to paint a picture of nature and its abundance. Here, forest-adjacent communities are proving that saving a globally threatened ecosystem goes hand in hand with creating sustainable livelihoods.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Climate-smart Agriculture Agroforestry Organic farming Ecosystem Restoration
.

Latest Stories

The irony: Ministry of clowns
The irony: Ministry of clowns
National
By Standard Reporter
1 hr ago
Plans to visit US-backed Ebola in Laikipia postponed
Rift Valley
By Mercy Kahenda
1 hr ago
Questions over respect for court orders as Kenya's top leaders face judicial scrutiny
National
By Juliet Omelo
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

The irony: Ministry of clowns
By Standard Reporter 1 hr ago
The irony: Ministry of clowns
Ol Kalou by-election final submissions amid rising political tensions
By Julius Chepkwony 1 hr ago
Ol Kalou by-election final submissions amid rising political tensions
Plans to visit US-backed Ebola in Laikipia postponed
By Mercy Kahenda 1 hr ago
Plans to visit US-backed Ebola in Laikipia postponed
Questions over respect for court orders as Kenya's top leaders face judicial scrutiny
By Juliet Omelo 1 hr ago
Questions over respect for court orders as Kenya's top leaders face judicial scrutiny
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved