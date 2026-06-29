Experts sound alarm over rising pollution in crucial Athi River

Escalating pollution and environmental degradation in Athi River.[File, Standard]

Environmentalists are raising concerns over escalating pollution and environmental degradation in Athi River, warning that rapid industrial growth, urban expansion and increasing pressure on natural resources are threatening one of Kenya’s most important river systems and the communities that depend on it.

The conservationists say urgent grassroots action is needed to reverse environmental damage in the area, where industrial activity, population growth and agricultural expansion continue to place mounting pressure on ecosystems.