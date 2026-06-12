Conservationists: New laboratory a game changer for wildlife health

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The new LiNK laboratory at Lewa Conservancy. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

Conservation stakeholders have lauded the launch of the Laboratory in Northern Kenya (LiNK), an all-new veterinary diagnostic facility designed to fill what Lewa Conservancy management said was a critical need for accessible diagnostic infrastructure in the remote region.

The establishment of the lab is expected improve conservation-led veterinary medicine in an area that is rich in wildlife biodiversity.

LiNK was established through a collaborative partnership between Kenya Wildlife Service, the Wildlife Research and Training Institute, Lewa Wildlife Conservancy, Northern Rangelands Trust, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance-Kenya, Rare Species Conservatory Foundation, and San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance.

According to KWS Director General Prof Erustus Kanga who graced the launch at Lewa Conservancy, the lab will benefit both conservancies scattered in the region and the pastoral communities.

"This laboratory fills a critical gap in wildlife diseases diagnostics in northern Kenya that is truly expansive. This laboratory will significantly enhance the response capacity of mobile veterinary units that are operating in Laikipia, Samburu and surrounding ecosystems like Meru and Marsabit," Prof Kanga said.

The KWS boss said the facility will also benefit communities living around the conservancies.

"This area being dominated by pastoral communities will benefit through improved disease detection, faster response and better, informed veterinary interventions that protect their herds, the backbone of their economy," he said.

Kanga said the laboratory will also serve as a training and mentoring platform for young, professional veterinarians.

Kanga said; “The establishment of the Laboratory in Northern Kenya (LiNK) marks a significant milestone in strengthening Kenya’s national wildlife health and conservation infrastructure.”

“As Kenya Wildlife Service, our mandate is to conserve and protect wildlife and their habitats, and this facility enhances our capacity to respond swiftly to emerging wildlife health threats through science, innovation and strategic partnerships. LiNK will play a critical role in safeguarding biodiversity, strengthening ecosystem resilience, and supporting the coexistence of wildlife, livestock and communities across northern Kenya and beyond.”

The new LiNK laboratory at Lewa Conservancy. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

LiNK is staffed by a specialized team responsible for receiving, processing, analyzing, and securely storing biological samples. They will work closely with Kenya Wildlife Service and the Wildlife Research and Training Institute to ensure the laboratory meets all national veterinary and scientific standards and certification requirements. With the team and equipment now in place, the lab will ensure all partners can quickly diagnose diseases and health conditions so that veterinarians can rapidly deploy treatment.

Mike Watson, CEO, Lewa Wildlife Conservancy said: "Lewa Wildlife Conservancy is delighted to host the LiNK, a landmark investment in the future of conservation across this region. Northern Kenya is home to some of the world’s most iconic and threatened species, and the establishment of LiNK significantly strengthens our collective ability to respond rapidly to wildlife health challenges, disease outbreaks and other evolving risks facing wildlife and ecosystems across northern Kenya. This lab is a powerful example of what can be achieved through partnership, shared vision and long-term commitment to safeguarding Kenya’s natural heritage for generations to come.”

“Northern Kenya is home to rich biodiversity found nowhere else in the world, but wherever there are animals, there is a need for veterinary medicine,” said Dr. Isaac Lekolool, Head of Veterinary and Capture Services, Kenya Wildlife Service.

“The remoteness of these landscapes has historically limited timely access to veterinary diagnostics, often delaying treatment decisions and coordinated wildlife health responses. LiNK strengthens our national wildlife health infrastructure by bringing diagnostic capacity closer to the field, enabling faster response, stronger disease surveillance and improved protection for wildlife, livestock and communities alike.”

Additionally, it will serve as a transitional repository for biodiversity banking materials that will then go onward to a national biobanking facility to be situated at the Wildlife Research and Training Institute in Naivasha.

The new LiNK laboratory at Lewa Conservancy. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance is working closely with the WRTI and KWS to establish a biobanking network in the region, further linking rangers, veterinarians and scientists who support some of the world’s most iconic wildlife.

Expanding biobanking capacity across Africa is increasingly critical to strengthening biodiversity conservation, wildlife disease research, and long-term ecosystem resilience.

“Strengthening wildlife health systems is critical for safeguarding biodiversity, supporting ecosystem resilience, and enhancing preparedness against emerging infectious diseases that affect wildlife, livestock, and human populations,” said Francis Gakuya, Senior Principal Research Scientist and Head, Wildlife Health and Laboratories, WRTI.

“The establishment of LiNK demonstrates the importance of partnerships in addressing complex conservation and health challenges through science, innovation, and coordinated action.”

John Kinoti ,Chief programs & Partnerships Officer, (CPPO)Lewa Wildlife Conservancy said; "Veterinary laboratory diagnostic services are critical for animal health, food safety, disease surveillance, prevention and control in the country. Establishing animal health diagnostic facilities like LiNK will enhance diagnostic services and support a One Health approach through strengthened collaboration and surveillance on domestic animals, wildlife, and zoonotic diseases.”

Dr. Stephen Chege, Director, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance-Kenya also hailed its establishment.

“Disease can have serious impact on smaller populations and easily lead to local extinction. Rhinos, for example, are susceptible to clostridial infection that can lead to fatality in as little as 60 minutes. Early detection and diagnostics are the foundation of effective wildlife health care, turning field observations into faster decisions to stop further spread, implement preventative measures, and contribute to life-saving treatment and quicker recovery. LiNK brings critical scientific capacity closer to the wildlife, livestock, and communities of northern Kenya, strengthening our shared ability to protect biodiversity,” he stated.

Paul R. Reillo, President of Rare Species Conservatory Foundation said fast detection, diagnostic and response was key in conservation.

“Successful wildlife conservation hinges upon accurately identifying problems and swiftly implementing effective solutions. Apart from direct anthropogenic impacts, pathogens, environmental stressors and injuries are major drivers of wildlife decline. LiNK is a gamechanger for wildlife health, benefitting both animals and their stewards by providing real-time diagnostic information to propel real-time veterinary intervention," said Mr Reillo.

He added: "For critical species-recovery and wildlife-management efforts, LiNK’s services are simply invaluable. Rare Species Conservatory Foundation is delighted to support this exciting venture."

Shawn Dixon, CEO of San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance said LiNK reflected the leadership of Kenyan partners and communities, whose deep knowledge of the landscapes and experience of coexisting with wildlife were central.

"By making diagnostic support more accessible, the laboratory helps meet an important regional need, providing timely information to inform care, improve disease monitoring and strengthen services alongside communities across northern Kenya, where the health of people, wildlife and livestock is closely connected," Dixon said.