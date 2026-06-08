Conservationist sounds alarm over Kenya's worsening environmental crisis

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Green Congress of Kenya leader Hilary Alila.

A conservationist has warned that the government's failure to enforce environmental laws threatens the country's food security, public health and economic survival.

Speaking at a public forum marking World Environment Day on Friday, June 5, Hilary Alila called on leaders to treat the environment as a non-partisan issue, saying Kenya's natural endowments face mounting pressure from deforestation, pollution, biodiversity loss and prolonged droughts.

"Our environmental inheritance is under threat. We are witnessing rapid degradation of our soils, destruction of forests, silting of rivers, poor land management, massive deforestation and the displacement of communities by floods," said Alila.

Alila, who also serves as leader of the Green Congress of Kenya (GCK), called on the government to invest in green infrastructure that creates jobs while restoring degraded landscapes, warning that inaction was no longer tenable.

"The environment is the bedrock of our economy and our livelihoods. The government must prioritise investment in green infrastructure that creates jobs while restoring degraded landscapes. We cannot afford to delay action while communities continue to suffer the consequences of environmental neglect," he added.

He said environmental issues must not be politicised, arguing that conservation, renewable energy and law enforcement are foundational to the country's dignity and prosperity.

Environmental activist Hellen Moi, 21, highlighted the human cost of the crisis during the forum.

"We have seen the devastating effects of climate change along River Nyando and the shores of Lake Victoria. If the government does not take action now, we shall face serious problems in the near future," Moi said.

Other environmental advocacy groups attending the forum called on political leaders across party lines to collaborate on effective and lasting environmental policies.

Participants noted that climate-related disasters have become more frequent and costly and called for comprehensive policies to build resilience and support sustainable economic growth.