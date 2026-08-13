Wajir Assistant Chief handed 22-year jail term for raping his cousin

An assistant chief in Wajir County will serve 22 years in jail for raping his cousin (FGH) and posting her nudes on their clan WhatsApp group called ADAN FAQA in 2020
In addition, Kalmoi Ahmed will pay half a million to her cousin as compensation for the trauma she suffered at his hands.
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