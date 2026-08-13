Kaya elders clash over alleged brokers and destruction of sacred forest

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Kaya elders call for the preservation of the sacred forest for future generations and to prevent curses from ancestors. [File, Standard]

Revered Kaya elders from Kaya Fungo Giriama in Kaloleni Sub-County in Kilifi County have traded accusations over what they termed 'brokers within their midst.'

A section of the elders accused their colleagues of being manipulated by politicians and wealthy individuals to destroy the 500-acre Kaya Fungo Giriama sacred forest with the intention to grab it.

However, those in support of the development of the Kaya refuted claims of being brokers.

On Thursday, both sides agreed on the need to preserve the forest for future generations and to prevent curses from ancestors.

Fernand Nyale, a former councillor and a Kaya youth, claimed that some elders who do not reside in the forest were colluding with three county askaris to allow the felling of trees in the forest, saying that almost two-thirds of it had been destroyed by loggers.

“We’ve decided to tell the world that the destruction taking place in this sacred forest is being spearheaded by some brokers masquerading as Kaya elders in collaboration with county askaris who do not want to cooperate with elders who reside in the shrines,” he said.

Nyale insisted that the scared forest needed to be protected from any harmful individuals out to disrupt Kukimosho's customs.

“This sacred forest should be protected at all costs and it is shocking that the Giriama’s have lost everything and that the only remaining treasure was the Kaya Forest which should be protected jealously,” he said.

His sentiments were echoed by Karisa Kimosho, who said that the destruction had led to catastrophes such as bad weather and that brokers, leaders, and politicians were disgracing the forest.

“The brokers have been taking money from politicians and allowing the forest to be disgraced and destroyed. My prayer is that we should protect the forest for future generations,” he said.

Broking Haro, the Kaya Youth leader, refuted claims of brokers in the Kaya Fungo Giriama illegal shrine, saying that only a handful of jobless youth were illegally accessing the forest elders.

“Customs and traditions can’t be mixed with broking, but we accept that some jobless youth are taking advantage of the vast forest to cut trees illegally, but we don't have brokers in the Kaya,” he said.

The Kaya Fungo Giriama elders chairman Katana Yaa said that they were offering sacrifices to ancestors to chase away the bad spirits trying to divide them.

“We don’t have differences among these people here and we don’t have war or divisions amongst us,” he said.