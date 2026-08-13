"Bring back our fossil"- Baringo residents demand the remains of second oldest man

When the second oldest man’s fossil in the world (orrorin tugenenis) was discovered in Baringo County 26 years ago, hopes were high among locals.
A spot-check by The Standard however established that residents have nothing to show for the landmark discovery of the fossil after it was taken away from its original home in Kipsaraman Community Museum in Baringo North Sub-County by officials from the Community Museums of Kenya (CMK), allegedly for safe keeping.
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