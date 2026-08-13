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"Bring back our fossil"- Baringo residents demand the remains of second oldest man

By Wycliff Kipsang | Aug. 13, 2026
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Prof Brigite Senut (left) and Dr Martin Pickford (right), French researchers who took part in the excavation of Orrorin fossils when they held a meeting with the locals at the Kipsaraman Community Museum the in a bid to revive the stalled museumrecently. The residents are demanding the return of the fossils which were taken by officials from the Community Museums of Kenya (CMK).

When the second oldest man’s fossil in the world (orrorin tugenenis) was discovered in Baringo County 26 years ago, hopes were high among locals.

A spot-check by The Standard however established that residents have nothing to show for the landmark discovery of the fossil after it was taken away from its original home in Kipsaraman Community Museum in Baringo North Sub-County by officials from the Community Museums of Kenya (CMK), allegedly for safe keeping.

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Orrorin Tugenenis Kipsaraman Community Museum Baringo County Community Museums of Kenya
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