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Consumption vs production: Digital lenders struggle to transform sector

By Graham Kajilwa | Aug. 12, 2026
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For an economy struggling not only to create new jobs but also to improve incomes, the solace for many has been digital loans. And, for this reason, the digital lending business has thrived.

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Related Topics

Digital Financial Services Association of Kenya Kenya National Bureau of Statistics Communications Authority (CA) Digital Lending Borrowing
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