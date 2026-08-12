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How diversification from fruit farming boosts income for queens of the convent

By Nanjinia Wamuswa | Aug. 12, 2026
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Israeli Ambassador to Kenya Gideon Behar (left) and Secretary to the Cabinet Mercy Wanjau (right) inspect some of the crops at the Mount Carmel Convent Farm in Lavington, Nairobi [Nanjinia Wamuswa, Standard]

Until three years ago, Mount Carmel Convent Farm produced only passion fruit for the Sisters’ consumption. However, the Sisters realised that the high-value 0.9-acre farm was not being fully utilised, despite its potential to produce a wider variety of crops and generate greater benefits.

They resolved to establish a diversified model farm to supply food for the Sisters and the surrounding community, while selling any surplus in nearby markets to generate income for the convent.

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Related Topics

Mount Carmel Convent Israeli Ambassador to Kenya Agronomist Embassy of Israel
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