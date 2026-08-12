How diversification from fruit farming boosts income for queens of the convent

Until three years ago, Mount Carmel Convent Farm produced only passion fruit for the Sisters’ consumption. However, the Sisters realised that the high-value 0.9-acre farm was not being fully utilised, despite its potential to produce a wider variety of crops and generate greater benefits.
They resolved to establish a diversified model farm to supply food for the Sisters and the surrounding community, while selling any surplus in nearby markets to generate income for the convent.
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