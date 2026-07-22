The future of our workforce depends on the skills we build today

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Not long ago, I met Yusuf, a young online delivery rider. Fresh out of secondary school, he had been unable to join the university because of financial constraints. Rather than allowing that to define his future, he adapted.

He had previously earned a living as a boda boda rider, relying on customers he picked up at the stage. But after acquiring a smartphone, he began using digital platforms to access delivery jobs.

Today, he completes up to 30 deliveries a day, significantly more than the five to ten passenger trips he previously managed. His smartphone has not just changed how he earns a living; it has expanded his opportunities and strengthened his belief that he can continue to build a better future.

Yusuf's story is inspiring, but it should not be an exception. This year's World Youth Skills Day under the theme Skills for a Shared Future reminds us that access to digital tools, financial services and future-ready skills can transform lives. Yet too many young people remain excluded, not because they lack talent or ambition, but because they lack the access and opportunities needed to participate.

Throughout my career, one lesson has remained constant: access changes lives. Give a young person an affordable smartphone, reliable internet and the opportunity to learn, and they rarely need convincing to explore, innovate or build something meaningful. Their greatest barrier is rarely motivation. More often, it is opportunity.

Today, we risk creating a two-tier digital society. On one side are young people with reliable connectivity, access to affordable devices and exposure to emerging technologies.

On the other are equally talented young people in underserved communities, where limited connectivity, limited access to affordable devices and fewer learning opportunities make it harder to compete in a rapidly digitising economy.

For Kenya, this conversation is especially urgent. With nearly three-quarters of our population under the age of 35 and more than 60 per cent below 25, we have one of the youngest populations in the world. Yet while this youth bulge presents an extraordinary opportunity, many young people live outside major urban centres, where access to reliable connectivity, digital infrastructure and future-ready learning opportunities remains uneven.

What begins as a connectivity gap quickly becomes a skills gap, then an opportunity gap, and ultimately an economic gap that becomes increasingly difficult to close. Unless we bridge this divide, the benefits of the AI economy will not be shared equally.

The World Youth Skills Day was a timely reminder that the future of work will not be defined by technology alone. It will be defined by how well we prepare people to harness it. That preparation goes beyond digital literacy. It includes equipping young people with the technical, financial, entrepreneurial and problem-solving skills they need to succeed in an increasingly digital economy.

Turning that vision into reality requires investment in both infrastructure and people. This is why, at Safaricom, we believe connectivity only becomes meaningful when it creates opportunity. Our role extends beyond connecting people to connecting them to education, employment, entrepreneurship and the digital economy.

That belief continues to shape our investments. We have expanded our network to reach more than 97 per cent of Kenya's population because meaningful digital participation begins with reliable connectivity. Through the Safaricom Digital Skills Hub, developed in partnership with AWS and Microsoft, young people can access free training in artificial intelligence and cloud computing, equipping them with skills that are increasingly in demand globally.

Beyond digital learning, we are also creating opportunities for practical skills development. Through Safaricom Hook and the nationwide Hook Circle programme, we are working with universities, TVETs and national polytechnics to equip young people with technical, digital and career-readiness skills. These hands-on bootcamps and masterclasses connect young people with industry experts, mentors and emerging technologies, helping bridge the gap between classroom learning and the demands of Today's workplace.

These, and other initiatives, reflect a simple belief: investing in young people today is one of the most important investments we can make in Kenya's future competitiveness. For us, investing in skills is not simply about preparing young people for jobs; it is about empowering them to participate fully in the digital economy and build better futures for themselves and their communities.

Yet no single organisation can close the digital skills gap alone. It requires shared commitment. Government, educational institutions, the private sector, technology partners and development organisations all have a role to play in expanding access to affordable digital infrastructure, ensuring learning keeps pace with industry needs, and creating more opportunities for young people to gain practical experience through internships, apprenticeships and entry-level employment.

I hope that Yusuf's story becomes the norm rather than the exception. That every young Kenyan, whether in Nairobi, Turkana, Kwale or Mandera, has equal opportunity to learn, connect, earn and thrive in a digital world.

The future of our workforce will not be determined by technology alone. It will be determined by the choices we make Today to equip every young Kenyan with the skills, connectivity and opportunities to succeed.

- The writer is the chief consumer business officer at Safaricom