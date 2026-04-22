Kenya must act now to secure its future in Artificial Intelligence

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Kenya stands at a defining moment. The world is undergoing a profound transformation driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies, and nations that act decisively today will shape the economies of tomorrow. Those that hesitate risk being left behind.

Across the globe, governments are moving with urgency. The European Union (EU) has enacted the EU Artificial Intelligence Act to guide ethical and responsible AI development. Major economies are investing billions into innovation ecosystems, research, and digital skills. The African Union has already signaled the continent’s direction through its Continental AI Strategy, calling for coordinated, Africa-centered approaches to harness this technology responsibly.

Kenya cannot afford to remain a spectator.

In February 2026, the Senate introduced the Artificial Intelligence Bill, 2026, sponsored by Senator Karen Nyamu, aimed at establishing a comprehensive legal and institutional framework for the governance of AI in Kenya. The Bill also seeks to establish the Office of the Kenya Artificial Intelligence Commissioner and provide for related purposes. The Office is designated as a State Office in accordance with Article 260(q) of the Constitution.

We have made commendable progress in digital innovation. Our leadership in mobile money and digital infrastructure has already positioned us as a continental trailblazer. The recent launch of the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2025 to 2030 is a strong step forward. However, without a clear and comprehensive policy framework to operationalise this vision, we risk slowing down innovation, especially among our young people and emerging enterprises.

That is why I have called for the development of a national policy to promote AI and emerging technologies. The AI policy will promote research and development of locally relevant AI solutions, facilitate ethical guidelines to ensure responsible and beneficial application of AI, create innovation-friendly ‘sandboxes’ for supervised testing of AI and emerging technologies, strengthen public-private partnerships to build digital skills and innovation ecosystem, and integrate AI and coding into the education curriculum to prepare the next generation for the digital economy.

At its core, this is not just a technology agenda. It is an economic and social imperative. Every year, thousands of young Kenyans enter the job market with ambition and potential, yet many struggle to find opportunities. At the same time, the global economy is shifting toward digital skills, automation, and AI-driven solutions. This disconnect must be addressed deliberately and urgently.

By embedding AI and coding into our education system, we can prepare the next generation not just to participate in the digital economy, but to lead it. By creating innovation sandboxes, we can give startups the space to test, refine, and scale their ideas in a supportive regulatory environment. By strengthening public and private partnerships, we can unlock investment, mentorship, and access to global markets. This is how we turn potential into productivity.

Equally important is the need to ensure that AI development is ethical, inclusive, and aligned with our national values. Technology must serve people, not replace them. It must create opportunity, not deepen inequality. A well-structured policy will provide the safeguards needed to ensure that innovation benefits all Kenyans.

This conversation is also closely linked to how we envision the future of our cities.

I have been advocating for Thika to be turned into a smart city. This is not merely about status. It is about transforming how urban spaces function and how citizens experience public services. Smart cities rely on intelligent systems that improve efficiency, enhance security, and support sustainable development. AI is central to that vision.

From traffic management to healthcare delivery, from waste management to digital governance, AI has the potential to redefine how cities operate. With the right policy framework in place, Thika can become a model for innovation, a hub for young tech talent, and a catalyst for economic growth not only in Kiambu County but across the country.