Local farmers eye higher returns on Paris purple tea deal

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(L) James Mwangi, Equity Group MD and CEO, Betty Chebet Cherwon, Kenya’s Ambassador to France; François-Xavier Delmas, Founder and Chairman of Palais des Thés; and Prof Isaac Macharia, Non-Executive Chairman of Equity Group Holdings, at the launch of Kenyan Purple Tea in Paris, France. [Courtesy]

Tea farmers are set to earn more from purple tea produce after the launch of premium Kenyan tea brands in Paris, in a move seen as a breakthrough to lucrative international markets.

The move, which leverages value addition, was attended by Kenyan and French officials and aims to move Kenyan tea beyond its traditional role as a bulk commodity export, positioning the product among premium branded products in Europe.

This as four Kenyan orthodox tea brands secured shelf space in the French retail outlets alongside elite tea brands, demonstrating the growing appeal of Kenyan tea in high-end markets.

The deal follows an agreement signed during the Africa Forward Summit held in Nairobi in May between Gatanga Industries, Palais des Thés and Equity Group, aimed at expanding market access for Kenyan speciality tea and connecting producers directly to premium international consumers.

Cultivated on the fertile volcanic slopes of Kenya’s central highlands, particularly in Murang’a County, Purple Tea represents a new frontier for the country’s tea industry as producers pursue value addition through premium branding, traceability, and origin recognition.

At the G7 Summit in Évian, France, chefs from the Élysée Palace created a dark chocolate infused with Kenyan Grand Cru tea selected by Palais des Thés.

The collaboration showcased how Kenyan tea can be transformed into high-value products that appeal to discerning international consumers, reinforcing the importance of value addition in expanding market opportunities for Kenyan producers.

Equity Group Chief Executive James Mwangi said the unveiling of the premium brand reflects a decisive shift in how Kenya positions its tea on the global stage.

“Kenyan tea needs a distinct sub-identity and strong geographical identity. What we are witnessing is the beginning of a journey to transform tea from a commodity into a premium product. Moving from commodity pricing to premium value demonstrates the scale of opportunity for farmers. This transformation has the potential to improve farmers’ livelihoods, expand access to education and healthcare for their children, and enable meaningful investment at the household level,” he said.

The deal is expected to spur farmers’ incomes by connecting them directly to premium consumers. An official, who described himself as a small-scale farmer, said the new model could substantially increase returns.

Kenya’s Ambassador to France, Betty Cherwon, said the initiative reflects the growing economic partnership between Kenya and France and the importance of value addition in strengthening trade between the two countries.

“Kenya and France share a strong and growing economic partnership. What we are witnessing today is an important step towards a more balanced trade relationship by promoting value addition, branding, and market access for Kenyan speciality teas,” said Ms Cherwon

French partners involved in the project pledged to expand the market for Kenyan orthodox tea beyond France into other European countries.

The launch also highlighted the growing economic ties between Kenya and France. Officials noted that the number of French companies operating in Kenya has risen steadily over the years, reflecting stronger bilateral relations and increasing investment.

“Initially, we had 30 companies from France; now, there are about 140. That is a sign of our relationship getting stronger,” a Kenyan representative said. Although tea remains one of Kenya’s leading exports, much of it is sold in bulk and later blended, packaged and branded abroad, limiting the value retained within the country.

“A lot of the tea that we have in Kenya is blended to make other teas. We don’t brand our teas, and we don’t do enough value addition and packaging. What we are seeing here will improve the balance of trade and create greater value for our farmers,” the official said.