'Wewe ndio hauna akili', Sifuna launches scathing attack at Ruto in Busia tour

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna is on a mission as he moved to ringfence support in Western and consolidate the region's support under his political wings as he resumed a series of rallies in the region, pitching to residents why they should reject President William Ruto and rally behind new leadership.
Yesterday, mammoth crowds of supporters trailed the Linda Mwanainchi brigade as they held ralliesacross Busia County, where Sifuna launched a sustained attack on President Ruto's administration over governance, the economy, healthcare and what he termed failed policy reforms.
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