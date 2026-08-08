Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

'Wewe ndio hauna akili', Sifuna launches scathing attack at Ruto in Busia tour

By Benard Lusigi | Aug. 8, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Crowd at Nambale as Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna leads Linda Mwananchi tour of Busia County. [Michael Mute, Standard]

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna is on a mission as he moved to ringfence support in Western and consolidate the region's support under his political wings as he resumed a series of rallies in the region, pitching to residents why they should reject President William Ruto and rally behind new leadership.

Yesterday, mammoth crowds of supporters trailed the Linda Mwanainchi brigade as they held rallies across Busia County, where Sifuna launched a sustained attack on President Ruto's administration over governance, the economy, healthcare and what he termed failed policy reforms.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Edwin Sifuna 2027 Presidential Race Luhya Politics 2027 Campaigns
.

Latest Stories

Japan nuclear debate unnerves proponents of pacifism
Japan nuclear debate unnerves proponents of pacifism
World
By AFP
14 mins ago
Afghanistan's gold rush upends lives and landscapes
World
By AFP
22 mins ago
Flight cancellations, evacuations in China as Typhoon Dolphin looms
World
By AFP
31 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Police officer in Dr Mutiso murder had character issues, colleagues say
By Okumu Modachi and Pkemoi Ng’enoh 1 hr ago
Police officer in Dr Mutiso murder had character issues, colleagues say
Muturi: Why I disagree with Gachagua's political approach
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 hr ago
Muturi: Why I disagree with Gachagua's political approach
Wantam wave tests Ruto regime political strength
By Prestone Murunga 1 hr ago
Wantam wave tests Ruto regime political strength
Scramble for DP post creates tension in political camps
By Juliet Omelo 1 hr ago
Scramble for DP post creates tension in political camps
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved