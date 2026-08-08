Muturi and the making of a Ruto prodigal son

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Former Embu Senator Lenny Kivuti, PNU Party Leader Peter Munya and DP Party Leader Justin Muturi during a press conference on August 4, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Banqueting has become the defining ritual of Kenya’s political elites. Be they homecomings, thanksgiving ceremonies, fundraisers or empowerment drives, the habit is losing its novelty.

I had assumed the trend was fading, only for two recent ones to prove me wrong. Linda Mwananchi visited Trans Nzoia and Bungoma on July 26, marketed as Mr Edwin Sifuna’s homecoming.

Then last weekend, Homa Bay Woman Rep Joyce Osogo rolled out a lavish banquet graced by ODM luminaries such as Mr Oburu Oginga, Ms Gladys Wanga and our very own Mr Judas Iscariot.

In Mr Sifuna’s case, it would have made more sense if his enchanting visit to Mulembe Nation was publicised as a meet-the-people trip. But calling it a homecoming was a misnomer since he’s the Senator for Nairobi, not any of the Western Kenya counties.

Ms Osogo’s ceremony in her Kanyadhiang home was more puzzling. As a native of Homa Bay, I searched for any tangible achievements by ‘Madam Bensouda’ in advancing legislation and shaping national policy to warrant such an over-the-top feast. Sadly, my search bit the dust!

Plainly speaking, these homecomings have become political fishing expeditions taken too far. That’s why some of them have backfired in the past. In 2019, Mr Justin Bedan Muturi staged a homecoming to the ‘Mukurwe wa Nyagathanga’ shrine in Nyeri, where he was declared the Mt Kenya spokesman.

It sparked fury among locals led by Murang’a County’s Mwangi wa Iria. They threatened to ‘cleanse’ the shrine, claiming it had been defiled. Somehow, since that controversial coronation, Mr Muturi hasn’t known much peace, politically. Was he crowned with a curse?

In 2022, the former National Assembly Speaker betrayed his benefactor, Uhuru Kenyatta. Riding on the Democratic Party, he backed the Kenya Kwanza camp and became the Attorney General. He was shuffled to the Public Service ministry in 2024, then tossed into oblivion after his tongue lit the fuse.

Today, Mr Muturi has reinvented himself as the Opposition’s crybaby. The man now thrives on tantrums. He makes the rounds on social media, the press and political rallies to scold the ‘united opposition’ for ‘setting itself up for failure’ by delaying to name their presidential flag bearer.

Why is he complaining publicly instead of making his case behind closed doors? For a man who insists that President Ruto is ‘irredeemably’ corrupt, claims he was summoned from an airport lounge to sign a multibillion-shilling dubious deal with a foreign company, and alleges that his son was abducted by the system in 2024, Mr Muturi hasn’t told us why he has neither reported these matters to the police nor given evidence that could trigger credible investigations.

At the same time, Mr Muturi gloats that belonging to the so-called alternative government doesn’t mean its members must think alike. Yet, in the same breath, he declares Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka as his preferred candidate. In doing so, the former magistrate puts the cart before the horse. He knows the Opposition is yet to agree on a criteria or process for selecting a flagbearer. Why is he hastily rooting for a reluctant Mr Musyoka? What’s in it for him?

On Tuesday, his sulking was on full display. Flanked by PNU leader Peter Munya and Mr Lenny Kivuti whose ‘Mbaas’ party is barely known beyond Imenti and Mbeere (even my friend Kagundu Njiru isn’t a member), the former AG accused DCP boss Rigathi Gachagua of bullying fringe parties.

My crystal ball tells me that reality is dawning on Mr Muturi, Mr Munya and Mr Kivuti. They’ve realised that facing Dr Ruto is like cutting a tree with a razor. The former AG has particularly seen that he brings no value to the Opposition, or his allies have little use for him.

JB is now searching for a scapegoat to return to Kenya Kwanza. The one-time Siakago MP, whom critics regard as Kenya’s most biased House Speaker, is beginning to act like the biblical prodigal son (Luke 15:11). After wandering in the political wilderness, he’s returning as President Ruto’s prodigal son.

-The writer is a communications practitioner.