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Egerton University students, staff differ over VC term extension

By Daniel Chege | Aug. 8, 2026
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Egerton University Vice-Chancellor Isaac Kibwage. [File]

Egerton University Academic Staff Union (UASU) and the student leadership have disagreed over the planned extension of term for Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Isaac Kibwage.

Kibwage has served for five years since October 5, 2021 and his term was to expire on October 4, 2026.

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Egerton University Prof Isaac Kibwage Egerton University VC
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