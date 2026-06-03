How I navigated turbulence to build a Sh1b fashion brand

Wandia Gichuru Co-founder & CEO Vivo Fashion Group during a special forum on unlocking business potential and growth in Kenya. [Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

At 58, Wandia Gichuru visits the gym four times a week. It is one of the religious duties she does as an ardent believer in James Clear’s gospel of Atomic Habits.

She has also developed a liking for Artificial Intelligence (AI), albeit late, she says. Six months ago, she was not as passionate about AI as she is today.