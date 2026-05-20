New push to formalise garbage collection SMEs

A waste collector rummages through the dumpsite encroaching on homes and businesses along Kangundo Road, on June 27, 2025. [Nanjinia Wamuswa, Standard]

Waste and garbage collection is a viable enterprise that can not only provide livelihoods for thousands of Kenyans but also contribute to Kenya’s economic development.

Collecting and recycling garbage daily from homes, markets, and businesses is one of the most effective ways to protect and conserve the environment.