'Super' El Nino: Why 1.5m Kenyans could face floods

Vehicles submerged in the river along Enterprise Road, Nairobi, due to the floods following the heavy downpour on March 6, 2026.[Benard Orwongo,2026]

At least 1.5 million Kenyans could be adversely affected by flooding during the October-December rainfall season, with several counties facing the risk of displacement, destruction of farms, infrastructure, and loss of lives .

Tana River, Garissa, Kilifi, Mandera, Marsabit, Wajir, Nairobi, Busia, Kisumu, Narok, Mombasa and Baringo Counties will be hit the hardest with devastating impacts.