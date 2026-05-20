Why AI is gaining prominence in Africa's new investment agenda

Kenya is rapidly cementing its status as the technology hub of Africa, making the commercialisation of artificial intelligence a priority topic.
The emergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is actively transforming sectors like agriculture, healthcare, and Fintech in Kenya and Africa.
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