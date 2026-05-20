Why AI is gaining prominence in Africa's new investment agenda

Senthil Kumar, Personal Systems Technology and AI Specialist, Middle East East Africa, HP, and Snehar Shah, CEO, IXAfrica Datacent. [Esther Dianah, Standard]

Kenya is rapidly cementing its status as the technology hub of Africa, making the commercialisation of artificial intelligence a priority topic.

The emergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is actively transforming sectors like agriculture, healthcare, and Fintech in Kenya and Africa.