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Court okays auction of Chase Bank property over Sh1.3 billion debt

By Nancy Gitonga | Mar. 18, 2026

Customers outside Chase Bank. [File Courtesy]

The Court of Appeal has given Equity Bank Kenya a green light to auction the former Chase Bank headquarters, in order to recover a Sh1.3 billion debt stemming from the bank's fraud scandals.

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Chase Bank Equity Bank Court of Appeal Auction
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