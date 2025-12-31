×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Kenya's EV sector agonises over 'ideal' business model

By Graham Kajilwa | Dec. 31, 2025

The 100 per cent NETA V electric vehicle showcased by MOJA EV Kenya Limited to convince digital taxi drivers to go green at Sameer Business Park in Nairobi, on May 31, 2024. [File, Standard]

A recent spat between a disgruntled customer and Spiro Kenya, an electric motorbike company, that spilled to social media, may be a foreshadowing of the challenges that lie ahead for the sector.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Spiro Kenya Electric Vehicle Or Motorbike EV Batteries Epra
.

Latest Stories

Clergy lead faithful into 2026 with prayers
Clergy lead faithful into 2026 with prayers
National
By Mike Kihaki
26 mins ago
Leaders give Kenyans hope calling for unity in New Year
National
By Mike Kihaki
56 mins ago
Kenyans ring in 2026 with prayer, music and renewed calls for unity
National
By Mike Kihaki
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Wash wash kings: How Kenya became a hub of transnational crime
By Dennis Omondi 2 hrs ago
Wash wash kings: How Kenya became a hub of transnational crime
Kenyans enter 2026 with cautious hope amid economic struggles
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
Kenyans enter 2026 with cautious hope amid economic struggles
Kenyan jailed in US over terror plot akin to Sept 11
By Fred Kagonye and Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Kenyan jailed in US over terror plot akin to Sept 11
Defining year ahead for IEBC as it readies country for 2027 elections
By Josphat Thiong’o 2 hrs ago
Defining year ahead for IEBC as it readies country for 2027 elections
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved