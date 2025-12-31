Kenya's EV sector agonises over 'ideal' business model

The 100 per cent NETA V electric vehicle showcased by MOJA EV Kenya Limited to convince digital taxi drivers to go green at Sameer Business Park in Nairobi, on May 31, 2024. [File, Standard]
A recent spat between a disgruntled customer and Spiro Kenya, an electric motorbike company, that spilled to social media, may be a foreshadowing of the challenges that lie ahead for the sector.
