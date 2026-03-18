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One dead, four rescued as building collapses on workers in Kericho

By David Njaaga | Mar. 18, 2026
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Collapsed building in Chebocho, Kericho, as rescue teams work to save survivors and recover the deceased.

One person has been confirmed dead and four construction workers rescued after a building under construction collapsed in Kericho County on Wednesday, with rescue teams still combing the rubble for survivors.

The incident occurred at Chebocho Sub-location, prompting the deployment of multi-agency emergency response teams, including the Kenya Red Cross, National Government Administrative Officers and dedicated rescue units.

County Commissioner Jeremiah Gicheru said the body of the deceased had been retrieved and transferred to the Kericho County Referral Hospital mortuary.

The four rescued workers were also rushed to the same facility for treatment.

"Efforts are underway to verify the number of workers who were present at the site at the time of the incident, to ensure that all persons are fully accounted for," said Gicheru.

Authorities have not yet established the cause of the collapse. The commissioner urged members of the public to keep away from the scene to allow rescue operations to proceed without interference.

The collapse adds to a run of building failures across Kenya.

In Nairobi's Shauri Moyo, six people remain missing following a separate collapse on March 16, while two workers died when a building under construction came down in Karen in January.

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Building Collapse County Commissioner Rescue Operation Kericho Building Collapse
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